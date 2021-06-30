Assam on Wednesday recorded 2,479 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the active caseload to 25,088. The positivity rate today is 2.71 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 91,452 Covid-19 tests conducted, of which the districts with highest cases are Golaghat (330), Nagaon (191), Jorhat (180), and Sonitpur (179).

Further, 3,053 Covid patients recuperated from the disease, and the total recoveries in the state have touched 4,77,510 with a recovery rate of 93.91 percent.

The state reported 30 Covid-19 related fatalities and the total death tally has surged to 4,539. The death rate is 0.89 per cent.

The district wise deaths are: Barpeta (4), Jorhat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Sivasagar (3), Chirang (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Nagaon (2), Tinsukia (2) and a single death has been reported from each of the following districts :– Cachar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Morigaon and Sonitpur.

The overall caseload has reached 5,08,484.