COVID-19: Assam Logs 259 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.92 %

Assam on Sunday logged 259 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,709. The positivity rate of the state has once again surged to 0.92 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 28,251 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported today, while, 259 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (74), Jorhat (34), Sivasagar (26), and Dibrugarh (15).

The district-wise deaths are – Barpeta (1), Goalpara (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,87,115 with a recovery rate of 98.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,797 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,97,968.