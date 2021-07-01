COVID-19 Assam: 2,669 New Cases, 38 Deaths Recorded Today

Assam on Thursday reported 2669 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 24,390. The positivity rate of the state stood at 1.94 per cent.

38 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded, while, 3,329 recovered patients were discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 1,37,665 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (335), Jorhat (192), Sonitpur (191), Lakhimpur (181).

The district wise deaths today have been registered from: Jorhat (9), Morigaon (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (3), Tinsukia (3), Baksa (2), Golaghat (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Karbi Anglong (2), and Nagaon (2), while a single death has been reported from the following districts of Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Nalbari and Kamrup Metropolitan.

The total deaths of the state has touched 4, 577 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent, whereas, the cumulative tally of cases recuperated from the deadly contagion has surged to 4,80,839 with a recovery rate of 94.07 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state now stood at 5,11,153.

