COVID-19 Assam: 27 New Cases, 1 Death Reported

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
0

Assam reported 27 new coronavirus related cases on Tuesday, while, 17 have been discharged. The state also recorded a death due to the virus.

Out of the 27 cases, some of the cases were reported from Dibrugarh (15), Kamrup Metro (5), and Tinsukia (4). The new cases were detected out of the 16,486 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.16 per cent with an active caseload of 333.

2,14,490 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,086 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,256.

