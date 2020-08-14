COVID-19 Assam: 2706 New Cases in 24 Hours

The COVID-19 scenario in Assam remains alarming. With testing being increased, more people are found to be infected by the virus.

2706 new cases surfaced in the state in the last 24 hours. Total tests during the same time span stand at 49603.

While Kamrup Metro continues to account for the highest number of these cases with 719 positive cases, Dibrugarh posts 264 cases.

Kamrup Rural recorded 258 cases, and Nagaon detected 145 such cases.

While the pandemic has affected 74501 people of the state, it has taken 175 lives so far.

India, as a whole, is still in a precarious position with respect to the pandemic as per many experts.

Despite having a good recovery rate, the rate of growth in infections is still the fastest in the world among the five countries most affected by the contagion. At 2.8%, it is much more than that of 1% in the US.