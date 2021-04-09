COVID-19 Assam: 281 New Cases, 3 Deaths

The state of Assam on Friday reported 281 new COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 1,263. The overall cases have touched 2,19,553.

Meanwhile, three deaths occurred today. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.51 per cent with 1, 115 cases.

With the recovery of 38 patients today, the total number of recoveries are 2,15,828 cases. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.30 per cent at present.

Out of the new cases today, Kamrup recorded the highest with 153 cases, followed by Nagaon at 12, Jorhat at 11 cases, and Sonitpur at 10. A total of 22,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Today’s positivity rate is 1.12 per cent.

The total cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted are 73,80,587 and were tested per million population of 2.15 lakhs.

Below is the chart of all districts with today’s tally –