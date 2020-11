Assam recorded three more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, pushing the death toll of the state to 957.

The deaths have been reported from Dibrugarh, Barpeta, and Tinsukia.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Kuntal Goswami (48) of Dibrugarh; Late Dhananjay Das (60) of Barpeta and Late Sabilal Gurung (89) of Tinsukia

The death rate of the state stood at 0.45 per cent.