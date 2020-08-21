COVID-19 Assam: 6 More Die on Friday

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Assam on many fronts. The contagion has also resulted in the loss of many lives.

6 more people succumbed to it on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 227.

This was informed by Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to twitter, he wrote, “Demise of Six #COVID patients~ Late Madhai Saha (53) of Dhubri; Late Kameswar Lahkar (55) of Barpeta; Late Kamal Krishan Mahanta (47) of Kamrup R; Late Haripad Deb Nath (55) of Hailakandi; Late Bidhu Bhushan Das (57) of Cachar & Late Sahida Khatun (43) of Dibrugarh.”

Prayers 🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2020

On the other hand, 2476 people were discharged from the hospitals across the state on Friday after they tested negative for the virus. With this, the total discharged tally has gone up to 65, 596.