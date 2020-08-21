Top StoriesHealthRegional

COVID-19 Assam: 6 More Die on Friday

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
78

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Assam on many fronts. The contagion has also resulted in the loss of many lives.

6 more people succumbed to it on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 227.

This was informed by Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to twitter, he wrote, “Demise of Six #COVID patients~ Late Madhai Saha (53) of Dhubri; Late Kameswar Lahkar (55) of Barpeta; Late Kamal Krishan Mahanta (47) of Kamrup R; Late Haripad Deb Nath (55) of Hailakandi; Late Bidhu Bhushan Das (57) of Cachar & Late Sahida Khatun (43) of Dibrugarh.”

Related News

News [email protected]

GMC Issuing Workshop Licence Disturbs Residents

Assam: Teachers’ Body Opposes Decision To Reopen…

“NEET-JEE Will Not Be Postponed” –…

On the other hand, 2476 people were discharged from the hospitals across the state on Friday after they tested negative for the virus. With this, the total discharged tally has gone up to 65, 596.

You might also like
National

PM to address 1st session of G-20 Summit

Regional

Couple Thrashed At Nagarbera In The Name Of ‘Moral Policing’

Regional

Mizoram building collapses killing three

National

Justice PC Ghose Takes Oath As India’s First Lokpal

Regional

CAB: NE regional parties call on Rajnath Singh

Top Stories

BJP holds peace rally at Himanta’s home turf

Comments
Loading...