COVID-19 Assam: 7 Die Today

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives in the state of Assam.

On Saturday, 7 people succumbed to the deadly contagion.

This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, “Demise of 7 Covid patients~ Late Rajesh Dutta (46) of Jorhat; Late Cheni Devi Jain (77) & Late Khetradhar Gogoi (60) of D’garh; Late Bholenath Dusad (63) of Cachar; Late Jatin Ch Das (55) of Kamrup R; Late Nur Islam Mirdha (60) of Sonitpur; Late Sudhir Kr Das (77) of Kamrup M.”

