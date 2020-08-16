COVID-19 Assam: 7 Succumb To The Virus Today

COVID-19 scenario continues to be a cause of concern for the state. Besides taking a toll on Assam’s economy and social life, the pandemic has also resulted in the loss of many lives.

The state lost another 7 people to the contagion of Sunday. This was informed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

The Minister tweeted, “Demise of 7 Covid patients~Late Muhibuddin Ahmed (63) of S’sagar; Late Ashutosh Dey (72) of Cachar; Late Hala Ramchiary (49) of Baksa; Late Dilip Bhagawati (53) of Darrang; Late Pradip Ram Singh Rajuwar (53) Late Bhupendra Gupta (32) of D’garh; Late Tarun Brahma (55) of K’jhar.”