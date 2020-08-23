COVID-19 Assam: 8 More Succumb To The Virus

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to one’s life.

8 people lost their lives to the deadly contagion today.

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

He wrote, “Demise of 8 Covid patients~Late Arun Thakuria(63), Late Om Prakash Sharma(56), K’rup R; Late Durga Bhahadur Sonar(48), Late Sunil Kr Fogla(85), D’garh; Late Ranjit Kr Dutta(74) K’ganj; Late Prafulla Deka(53), N’bari; Late Malai Basumatary(48), Baksa; Late Khagen Pandit(65), Hojai.”

Demise of 8 Covid patients~Late Arun Thakuria(63), Late Om Prakash Sharma(56), K'rup R; Late Durga Bhahadur Sonar(48), Late Sunil Kr Fogla(85), D'garh; Late Ranjit Kr Dutta(74) K'ganj; Late Prafulla Deka(53), N'bari; Late Malai Basumatary(48), Baksa; Late Khagen Pandit(65), Hojai — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2020

With these, the total death toll climbed to 242.