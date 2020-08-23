Top StoriesHealthRegional

COVID-19 Assam: 8 More Succumb To The Virus

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
1

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to one’s life.

8 people lost their lives to the deadly contagion today.

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

Related News

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Online Essay Competition

A Day After Admitting, Pakistan Denies Sheltering Dawood

Gauripur: Boy Goes Missing After Slipping Off His Boat

“Women Should Be Given Equal Opportunities”…

He wrote, “Demise of 8 Covid patients~Late Arun Thakuria(63), Late Om Prakash Sharma(56), K’rup R; Late Durga Bhahadur Sonar(48), Late Sunil Kr Fogla(85), D’garh; Late Ranjit Kr Dutta(74) K’ganj; Late Prafulla Deka(53), N’bari; Late Malai Basumatary(48), Baksa; Late Khagen Pandit(65), Hojai.”

With these, the total death toll climbed to 242.  

You might also like
Sports

Asian Games Update: Day 9 review

Regional

Morigaon: One dies of COVID-19 today

National

Samajwadi leader shot dead in Aligarh

Sports

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin placed 7th in ICC rankings

Regional

Golaghat Police Arrest 7 Drug Peddlers, Seize Drugs

Sports

IPL 2020 auction date announced: venue shifted to Kolkata

Comments
Loading...