Covid-19 Assam: Active Cases At 3,288, Positivity Rate At 0.69%

Assam on Tuesday registered 390 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,288. The overall caseload has reached 6,01,421.

The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.69 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 56,263 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Ten deaths were reported today, while, 332 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (115), Lakhimpur (50), Golaghat (23), and Jorhat (23).

Meanwhile, Nalbari reported two Covid-19 related fatalities, while, a single death has been reported from Baksa, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Nagaon.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,90,925 with a recovery rate of 98.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,861 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.