Assam recorded 2669 active cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking the state’s active cases tally to 20662.

2669 active cases were detected out of 52062 tests in the last 24 hours. The Kamrup (M) reported 399, Dibrugarh- 259, Karbi Anglong- 189, Tinsukia- 181

43586 recoveries have been made so far and 155 deaths have been reported. The total state tally of COVID-19 cases is 64406.