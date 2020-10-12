Covid-19: Assam Detects 10 More Deaths

Assam recorded 10 more coronavirus related deaths on Monday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 826.

Out of the 10 deaths, two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro while one each were reported from Jorhat, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Golaghat nd Goalpara.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –

Late Debajani Rajkhowa (70) of Tinsukia, Late Renu Das (75) of Dibrugarh, Late Unanda Medak (51) of Lakhimpur, Late TH Tampakleima (50) of Kamrup Metro, Late Nibaran Kachari (63) of Goalpara, Late Ramesh Sharma (65) of Golaghat, Late Hem Baruah (62) of Jorhat, Late Roushonara Begum (40) of South Salmara, Late Anita Kalita (65) of Kamrup Metro, Late Wazidur Rahman (85) of Kamrup Metro.