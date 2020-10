Assam registered 1585 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The new cases were detected out of the 39780 tests carried out today and the positivity rate of the state stands at 3.98 %.

The active cases tally is now at 36067.

Meanwhile, 145615 recoveries have been made, while, 711 deaths were reported.

So far, the state has recorded a total of 182396 COVID-19 cases.