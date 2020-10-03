Top StoriesRegional

Covid-19: Assam Detects 1632 New Cases

Assam On Saturday detected 1632 new coronavirus cases, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The new cases were detected out of the 33656 tests carried out today and the positivity rate of the state is at 4.85%

The active cases tally is now at 35746.

Meanwhile, after 1813 covid patients were discharged today, the recovery tally stands at 150773. Death tally on the other hand stands at 735.

So far, the state has recorded a total of 185444 COVID-19 cases.

