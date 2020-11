Assam registered 186 new cases of coronavirus out of 19312 tests conducted on Monday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, 405 patients discharged today taking the number of recoveries to 206041. The recovery rate has increased to 97.90%.

One person succumbed to the virus today. He was identified as one Varremsiem Varte (66) of Dima Hasao.

The active caseload has further reduced to 3446.

The total caseload of the state is 210454.