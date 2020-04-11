Covid-19: Assam divided into 3 zones based on vulnerability

With Covid-19 cases being reported from different areas, the state will now be divided into three zones based on their vulnerability.

The state government has decided to divide the state into three zones — Red, Yellow and Green — as part of a strategy to deal with the Covid19 pandemic.

The government is likely to declare the three zones based on the health assessment and proximity to areas where maximum Covid-19 cases have been reported without any apparent travel history of patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called an all-party meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati on April 12 to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus.

In the meeting, the CM Sonowal will seek suggestions from different parties on the future road map to contain the deadly virus. The meeting will start at 11 am with CM’s opening remarks in which he will appraise the party leaders of the steps his government has taken so far.

Many opposition leaders have been asking for an all-party meeting with the Chief Minister on the pandemic that has shown far-reaching and devastating effects on different sections of the society and especially the country’s economy.