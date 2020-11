COVID-19 Assam: Four More Deaths, Toll Now 947

Assam registered four more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

The four deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro, Nagaon,Goalpara and Barpeta.

The details of the deceased shared are:

Madan Kumar Chetri (60) of Kamrup Metro; Late Naradev Mahanta (75) of Nagaon; Late Alpana Roy (42) of Goalpara and Late Hemanta Kumar Das (65) of Barpeta

Assam has so far recorded 947 COVID-related deaths.