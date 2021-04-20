COVID-19: Assam Government Issues New SOPs

The Assam government has issued new guidelines amid the gradual increase in COVID-19 cases and in order to bring into control the pandemic, the government has imposed restrictions on certain activities. The new guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday (April 20) till April 30 or until further notice.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s issued by the government are:

The grocery shops, shopping malls shall remain closed from 6 PM onwards starting today (April 20)

Any function to be organized in open places shall have to take permission from the district administration

Any gatherings to be organized within closed doors will be permitted with 50 percent people

Marriages should be conducted with 100 people

Only 20 persons will be allowed to attend funeral

Religious places/ places of worship should be allowed to be operated with 20 persons per hour, except the iconic religious places where it can be 50 persons per hour. However, if any religious place has only a small area, the management committee of such religious institution shall downsize the number of attendees accordingly

2. Work Places (Government and Private Organizations)

Working from home and virtual working should be encouraged

Except officers, only 50% employees can work from office

No chamber meetings be taken by officers/executives

Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be eligible to work from home

Social distancing at work places should be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering of lunch breaks of staff etc

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer be made at all entry and exit points and common areas. In addition, sufficient quantities of handwash and sanitizer should be made available in the work places

Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact should be carried out

3. Educational Institutions

. All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options

Not more than 50% students should attend in person on any day

Schools should stagger class timings so that large scale release of students doesn’t arise.

Morning assembly/special assembly etc. in the school shall be avoided

Preference to be given on online mode of teaching for primary classes

Education Department will issue detail guideline/SOP for uninterrupted education service keeping in view of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

4. . Public Transport

Public transport to enforce COVID compliant seating

More Vehicle Kilometers be generated than focus on passenger kilometers

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing

City buses and intra-district buses shall operate with 50% capacity.

5. Miscellaneous