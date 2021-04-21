COVID-19: Assam Govt Orders Hotels, Restaurants to Close by 6 PM

The Assam government on Wednesday issued new guidelines for hotels and restaurants amid the high surge in cases of COVID-19. The new guidelines said that the hotels and restaurants can operate till 6 pm.

According to the notification issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), restaurants, dhabas and eateries can dine-in guests only up to 6 PM. However, take-away or home delivery will be allowed even after 6 PM.

The notification further stated that the hotels or resorts operating restaurants can allow outside guests up to 6 PM. However, in-house guests of the hotels or resorts could dine-in up to the usual time of operation.

“Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce can continue after 6 PM,” the guidelines said.

Another guidelines issued is that the cold storages or warehouses may continue beyond 6 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attached to these cold storages or warehouses shall close after 6 PM.

The notification further said that pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centers, and veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.