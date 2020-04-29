Assam brings financial austerity to fight COVID

In view of slow economic growth due to the outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19, the Assam Government has decided a slew of austerity measures including the ban on the purchase of any new vehicles and several travelling of government representatives in executive class. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed the decision.

According to a notification issued by the government of Assam, “Finance Department has been issuing austerity instructions from time to time with a view to containing non-developmental expenditure and releasing of additional resources for priority schemes. Such measures are intended at promoting fiscal discipline, without restricting the operational efficiency of the Government.”

In view of tough economic outlook due to COVID @AssamFinDept has announced a slew of austerity measures including cap on travel & class of travel, accommodation, foreign training and honorarium of govt officers/ministers/ MLAs. These are difficult times & we all must co-operate. pic.twitter.com/bETK8qGgrg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 29, 2020

“In the context of the current fiscal situation arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a need to rationalize expenditure and optimize available resources. With a view to mitigating the present economic crisis, the Assam Governor, Assam Chief Minister and Council of Ministers have already decided to donate 30 per cent of their salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the notification further read.

Meanwhile, no officer will be allowed to attend any foreign training course, workshop, seminar outside India for which expenditure has to be borne by the State Government. Remuneration in respect of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of all PSUs, Corporations and Boards will be reduced by 25 per cent.

Release of MLA Area Development Fund will remain suspended in the first four months of the current financial year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.