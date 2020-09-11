COVID-19 Assam: Govt To Pay For Cremation

Assam government has decided to pay for the cremation of people who die of COVID-19. It will pay up to Rupees 5000 for each such cremation. However, the expenses will be borne only if the relatives of the deceased deny receiving the body or they can’t bear the cremation expenses.

This has been announced by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Assam through a notification dated September 10.

The decision, the notification says, has been taken in light of the difficulties being faced with respect to cremation of COVID-19 patients.

Find the full notification below