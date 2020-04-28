COVID-19: Assam Govt. to send doctors to 23 thousand villages

Assam Government is gearing up to send doctors to 23,000 villages across the State for symptomic screening of COVID-19. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening informed about the new initiative after a video conference with the medical college principals, doctors and deputy commissioners (DCs).

According to Minister Sarma, the new step will be taken in addition to the regular programme of Assam health department.

“Need to remain vigilant remains critical! With @Pijush_hazarika held a VC with all DCs, Medical College Principals & doctors to discuss a new initiative of sending a team of doctor to 23000 revenue villages for symptomic screening for #COVID in addition to our regular programmes,” tweeted Minister Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that the total number of COVID-19 patients in the State has increased to 37 on Tuesday, with two new cases reported from Bongaigaon and Goalpara districts.