COVID-19: Assam Logs 120 New Cases, 2 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Tuesday logged 120 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 791. The positivity rate stood at 0.38 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 68 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 31,517 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (55), Sonitpur (8), Bongaigaon (7), and Cachar (7).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20,357cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,059. The recovery rate stood at 98.66 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,160 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

