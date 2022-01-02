COVID-19: Assam Logs 156 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.79 %

Assam on Sunday logged 156 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 974. The positivity rate stood at 0.79 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 100 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 19,712 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (78), Hojai (25), Kamrup Rural (16), Morigaon (5).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,21,071 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,585. The recovery rate stood at 98.63 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,165 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.