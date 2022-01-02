COVID-19: Assam Logs 156 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.79 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
REPRESENTATIVE

Assam on Sunday logged 156 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 974. The positivity rate stood at 0.79 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 100 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 19,712 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (78), Hojai (25), Kamrup Rural (16), Morigaon (5).

Related News

Assam: Woman Held With 292 Grams Of Heroin Worth Rs 80 Lakh

Omicron Surge: SC To Hold Virtual Hearings For 2 Weeks

Assam: 2 Minors Die by Suicide In Mankachar

West Bengal Imposes Fresh Restrictions Amid Rise In Covid-19…

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,21,071 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,585. The recovery rate stood at 98.63 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,165 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

You might also like
Assam

GUWAHATI | Unauthorized tenants under scanner

Entertainment

Big B Admitted to Hospital

Top Stories

Assam Varsity Defers Exams Scheduled For May

National

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Recovers from COVID-19

Top Stories

#Corona: 62 lakh’s livelihood affected in Assam

Education

CBSE Introduces ‘Blockchain’ Technology To Go Paperless