COVID-19: Assam Logs 259 New Cases, 11 Deaths

The state of Assam on Sunday logged 259 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,355. The positivity rate of the state is 0.811 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 31,906 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 11 deaths were reported today, while, 459 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (91), Jorhat (21),, Sonitpur (20), and Lakhimpur (15).

The district-wise deaths are – Golaghat (2), Jorhat (2), Nagaon (2), Baksa (1), Chirang (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,83,652 with a recovery rate of 98.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,751 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,95,105.