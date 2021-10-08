COVID-19: Assam Logs 318 New Cases, 5 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau on October 8, 2021

Assam on Friday registered 318 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,767. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.72 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 43,977 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five death was reported today, while, 343 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (137), Jorhat (42), Barpeta (19), and Kamrup Rural (18).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,94,506 with a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,916 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,04,536.

COVID-19 ASSAM
Related Posts

IPL 2021: MI’s Ishan Kishan Scores Fastest Fifty Of The Season

Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea Rejected, To Remain In Arthur Jail

Manipur: Former Congress MLA Mairembam Prithviraj Joins BJP

Guwahati: PWD Junior Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Afghanistan: At least 100 Dead, Wounded In Mosque Blast

“Welcome Back, Air India”, Ratan Tata Tweets After Group Wins Bid

Rajkanya Baruah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Will Be Lodged In Guwahati Central Jail