COVID-19: Assam Logs 318 New Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam on Friday registered 318 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,767. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.72 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 43,977 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five death was reported today, while, 343 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (137), Jorhat (42), Barpeta (19), and Kamrup Rural (18).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,94,506 with a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,916 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,04,536.