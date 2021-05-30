COVID-19: Assam Logs 3,245 New Cases, 55 Deaths



Assam on Sunday logged 3,245 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,448. Today’s positivity rate is 4.53 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 71,598 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,690 discharges and 55 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 422 cases, 377 in Tinsukia, 350 in Dibrugarh and 238 in Cachar.

The total deaths count district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (7), Cachar (6), Nagaon (6), Tinsukia (5), Kamrup Rural (4), Barpeta (3), Bongaigaon (3), Dibrugarh (3), Jorhat (3), Dhubri (2), Hailakandi (2), Kokrajhar (2), Lakhimpur (2), Biswanath (1), Charaideo (1), Dima Hasao (1), Goalpara (1), Golaghat (1), Karimganj (1), Sonitpur (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,49,773 with 85.97 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,300.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,06,868.