COVID-19: Assam Logs 369 New Cases, 5 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau on September 10, 2021

The state of Assam on Friday logged 369 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,682. The positivity rate of the state is 0.52 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 76,432 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five deaths were reported today, while, 569 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (70), Golaghat (31), Sivasagar (31), and Jorhat (25).

The district-wise deaths are – Morigaon (2), Bongaigaon (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Tinsukia (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,82,586 with a recovery rate of 98.02 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,732 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,94,347.

