COVID-19: Assam Logs 564 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.61 %

Assam on Friday recorded 564 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,158. The positivity rate of the state is 0.61 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 91,778 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 828 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (122), Golaghat (51), Darrang (29) and Sonitpur (29).

The district-wise deaths are – Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,78,929 with a recovery rate of 97.94 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,683 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,91,117.