COVID-19: Assam Logs 564 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.61 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Friday recorded 564 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,158. The positivity rate of the state is 0.61 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 91,778 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 828 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (122), Golaghat (51), Darrang (29) and Sonitpur (29).

Related News

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Harvinder Singh Bags Bronze, First…

Guwahati: Floating Restaurant Capsizes In Brahmaputra

6 Extortionists, 5 Drug Peddlers Nabbed In Nagaland’s…

‘LGBI Airport Will Not Be Renamed’, Says CM…

The district-wise deaths are – Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,78,929 with a recovery rate of 97.94 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,683 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,91,117.

You might also like
Assam

Assam’s Jamuna Boro clinches Gold

Covid 19

Kerala Accounts for 68% of India’s new COVID-19 Caseload

Election 2021

Assam Polls: ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness For First Phase

Top Stories

“Ayodhya Mosque Complex To Have Hospital” – Designer

Assam

Two BJP leaders receive death threat in Lanka

Top Stories

Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Polls From March 1