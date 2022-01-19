COVID-19: Assam Logs 8,339 New Cases, 15 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 8,339 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 35,161. The positivity rate further surged to 12.89 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,723 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 15 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 64,699 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1929), Dibrugarh (513), Jorhat (414), and Cachar (396).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,70,128 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,27,372. The recovery rate stood at 93.62 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,248 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.93 percent.