COVID-19: Assam Logs 91 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.62 %

Assam on Sunday reported 91 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,626. The positivity rate stood at 0.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 220 cured cases were recorded of the virus, and patients were discharged, and one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 14,759 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (52), Goalpara (10), Kamrup Rural (4), and Barpeta (3).

A solitary death today was recorded from Kamrup Metro.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stands at 6,15,182 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,06,337. The recovery rate stood at 98.53 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,072 in the state with the overall fatality rate at 0.99 percent.