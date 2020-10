The deadly COVID-19 contagion has claimed another 11 lives in the state. With these fresh deaths, the cumulative death toll has gone up to 760.

This was informed by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter.

My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and friends.



He also informed that the deceased belonged to different parts of Assam including Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Golaghat, Morigaon and Dibrugarh.