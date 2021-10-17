Covid-19 Assam: Positivity Rate Of Cases At 1.06%

Assam on Sunday saw an increase in new cases of coronavirus, at 205 with the positivity rate escalated to 1.06 per cent.

The active caseload has touched 2,089 and the overall tally of the positive cases in the state has reached 6,06,468, according to the data of state NHM.

The new cases have been detected out of 19,350 Covid-19 tests, and the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (68), Jorhat (24), Dhubri (17), and Kamrup Rural (11).

Meanwhile, the state reported 245 discharges and six deaths.

The district-wise deaths are Barpeta (2), Dibrugarh (2), Kamrup Metro (1), and Kamrup Rural (1).

The total recoveries registered in the state are 5,97,082 with a recovery rate of 98.45 per cent, while the cumulative deaths have increased to 5,950 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.