COVID-19: Assam Preparing for Long Battle

Indicating that the fight against novel coronavirus would be a long drawn one without the possibility of any vaccine prior to Diwali, Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said the state was preparing for the long haul.

Assam is all set with medical equipments to fight against the deadly virus. The government hospitals are set up for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and referred the other patients to private nursing homes.

Minister Sarma said, “From our understanding of the developments and research going on worldwide, I don’t think any vaccine will be available before Diwali. Medicine for its cure can be a possibility prior to it as work is also going on in this regard.” “As such, we have prepared for the long haul,” he added, as the total number of COVID 19 positive cases in the state reached 25 within five days of detection of the first case.

The government has also released a dashboard mentioning the number of beds, ventilators and other equipment present in the hospitals to treat the COVID-19 patients.