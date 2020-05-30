COVID-19: Assam Records Highest Single Day Spike with 177 Cases

Assam recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 177 persons testing positive on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1057, tweeted health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state breached both the 900 and 1000 marks on Friday, reporting 30 cases during the day, 25 in the evening, 89 in the night, and 33 at midnight.

The health minister also inaugurated two COVID hospitals in the state- one at GMCH and the other at Tezpur taking into account to provide better treatment for the infected patients.

On the day, 22 patients have also been discharged from hospital taking the active numbers to 925. A total of 125 patients have been discharged to date, said the minister.

The state registered the first case of coronavirus on March 31 which was increased to 100 on May 17, 500 on May 25, and crossed 1000 mark within 4days on May 29, the day of the highest spike of cases in the state.