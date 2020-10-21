COVID-19 Assam: Recovery Rate Improves to 86.8%

1664 COVID-19 cured patients in Assam were discharged on Wednesday pushing the recovery tally of the state to 176075. The recovery rate of the state has improved to 86.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 701 new coronavirus cases were detected today, taking the active caseload rate to 12.57 per cent with 25,807 cases.

Out of the 701 active cases reported today, 147 cases were recorded from Guwahati.

A total of 42452 tests were conducted today.

The death rate has decreased to 0.44 per cent with 889 fatalities registered to date.

The total caseload of the state now stood at 202774.

