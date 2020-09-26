Top StoriesRegional

Covid-19: Assam Registers 13 More Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered another 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday taking the death tally of the state to 638.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 13 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

He also listed the names of the deceased –

Late Rajib Ahmed (48) of Sivasagar, Late Saroda Chetry (30) of Dhemaji, Late Dhritiman Paul (48) of Hojai, Late Baishakhi Kalindi (65) of Golaghat, Late Sorukon Saikia (75) of Jorhat, Late Biren Bora (66) of Jorhat, Late Amal Jyoti Bora (52) of Golaghat, Late Ranjit Saikia (65) of Udalguri, Late Agabi Soren (55) of Sonitpur, Late Karna Tanti (73) of Golaghat, Late Rajani Borah (60) of Nagaon, Late Samim Khaled (43) of Karimganj, Late Gandheswar Borah (76) of Sivasagar.

