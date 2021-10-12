COVID-19: Assam Registers 226 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.64 %

Assam on Tuesday registered 226 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,664. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.64 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 28,954 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Three death was reported today, while, 206 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (76), Jorhat (20), Sonitpur (17), and Barpeta (14).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,95,520 with a recovery rate of 98.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,934 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,05,465.