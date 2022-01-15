COVID-19: Assam Registers 3,390 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 9.87 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
REPRESENTATIVE
Assam on Saturday registered 3,390 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 17,777. The positivity rate now remains at 9.87 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 876 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while four deaths were registered from Sonitpur.

The new cases today were detected out of 34,355 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (919), Cachar (236), Jorhat (217), and Tinsukia (206).

Related News

Manipur: Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Appointed As…

Drunk Man Rapes Minor In Assam’s Margherita, Now…

Virat Kohli Resigns As India Test Captain

Assam: Man Shot By Unidentified Bikers In Hailakandi

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,44,026 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,18,701. The recovery rate stood at 96.07 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,201 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.96 percent.

You might also like
Top Stories

Numaligarh: Cyclist Dies After Being Rammed By Truck

Assam

Assam Ranks 3rd In IPF Smart Policing Index 2021

Top Stories

Video: Woman Assaulted By 300 Men In Lahore

Top Stories

Pakistan: 26 Held Over Attack On Hindu Temple

Assam

Two arrested in Pengeri murder

Top Stories

Afghanistan Emerges Most Dangerous Country For Scribes: PEC