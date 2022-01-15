COVID-19: Assam Registers 3,390 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 9.87 %

Assam on Saturday registered 3,390 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 17,777. The positivity rate now remains at 9.87 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 876 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while four deaths were registered from Sonitpur.

The new cases today were detected out of 34,355 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (919), Cachar (236), Jorhat (217), and Tinsukia (206).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,44,026 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,18,701. The recovery rate stood at 96.07 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,201 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.96 percent.