COVID-19: Assam Reports 160 New Cases, 5 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Sunday registered 160 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,607. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.64 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 24,900 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five death was reported today, while, 240 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (60), Jorhat (21), Lakhimpur (12), Nagaon (10).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,95,091 with a recovery rate of 98.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,926 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,04,969.

