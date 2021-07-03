COVID-19: Assam Reports 2,375 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 1.77 %

Assam on Saturday reported 2,375 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 23,737. The positivity rate of the state stood at 1.77 per cent.

28 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded, while, 2,524 recovered patients were discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 1,34,085 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (316), Jorhat (231), Kamrup (M) (168), Lakhimpur (166).

The district wise deaths today have been registered from: Charaideo (3), Jorhat (3), Nagaon (3), Dibrugarh (2), Kamrup(R) (2), Lakhimpur (2), Morigaon (2) while a single death has been reported from the districts of Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur.

The total deaths of the state has touched 4, 632 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent, whereas, the cumulative tally of cases recuperated from the deadly contagion has surged to 4,86,265 with a recovery rate of 94.24 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state now stood at 5,15,981.

