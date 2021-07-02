COVID-19: Assam Reports 2,453 New Cases, Positivity Rate at 1.59 %

Assam on Friday reported 2,453 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 23,914. The positivity rate of the state stood at 1.59 per cent.

27 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded, while, 2,902 recovered patients were discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 1,53,981 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (312), Kamrup (186), Lakhimpur (181), Sonitpur (173).

The district wise deaths today have been registered from: Jorhat (4), Nagaon (4), Sonitpur (4), Tinsukia (4), Golaghat (2), Karbi Anglong (2), while a single death has been reported from the districts of Barpeta, Charaideo, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Majuli, Nalbari and Udalguri.

The total deaths of the state has touched 4, 604 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent, whereas, the cumulative tally of cases recuperated from the deadly contagion has surged to 4,83,741 with a recovery rate of 94.19 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state now stood at 5,13,606.