COVID-19: Assam Reports 280 Fresh Cases, 3 Deaths

Assam on Monday registered 280 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 1,939. The positivity rate of the state is 0.60 percent.

The new cases have been detected out of 46,606 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Three Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 240 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (139), Jorhat (16), Goalpara (14), and Kamrup Rural (13).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,03,234 with a recovery rate of 98.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,031 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,12,551.