COVID-19: Assam Reports 298 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.73 %

Assam on Monday registered 298 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,114. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.73 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 41,043 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported today, while, 266 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (103), Jorhat (34), Kamrup Rural (17), and Lakhimpur (14).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,97,348 with a recovery rate of 98.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,957 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,06,766.