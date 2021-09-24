COVID-19: Assam Reports 406 New Cases, 7 Deaths

Assam on Friday registered 406 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,309. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.66 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 61,092 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported today, while, 429 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (122), Golaghat (38), Jorhat (36), and Sivasagar (22). 

The district-wise deaths are – Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Nalbari (1), and Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,89,558 with a recovery rate of 98.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,834 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,00,048.

