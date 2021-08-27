COVID-19: Assam Reports 499 New Cases, 9 Deaths

Assam on Friday recorded 499 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 6,185. The positivity rate of the state is 0.67 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 75,004 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 9 deaths were reported today, while, 793 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (113), Golaghat (38), Jorhat (36), and Nalbari (32).

The district-wise deaths are Golaghat (3), Kamrup Metro (3), Udalguri (2), and Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,74,280 with a recovery rate of 97.76 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,627 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,87,439.