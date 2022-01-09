COVID-19: Assam Reports 988 New Cases, Positivity Rate Jumps To 6.48 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Sunday registered 988 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 5,087. The positivity rate has yet again surged to 6.48 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 448 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while one death was registered from Sonitpur.

The new cases today were detected out of 15,238 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (490), Jorhat (92), Cachar (55), and Dibrugarh (50).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,26,741 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,14,126. The recovery rate stood at 97.99 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,181 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

