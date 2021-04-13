COVID-19 Assam: Revised SOPs For Air Travellers

In a bid to restrict the further spread of coronavirus cases, Assam government has partially modified the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for persons arriving in the state by air.

The following protocols are to be followed:

All air passengers arriving in any airport in Assam will have to mandatorily undergo the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the airport. No fees is payable by the passengers for RAT.

1.1 If the RAT is positive, the passengers will have to undergo home isolation or get admitted in private hospital or Government Health Institution, depending upon his/her medical condition.

1.2 If the RAT is negative, the passenger will have to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport on payment basis as per the approved rate ( present maximum rate is Rs. 500).

2. After the RT-PCR sample is collected, the passenger will be allowed to leave the airport premises subject to the condition that s/he will remain in quarantine till the RT-PCR test result is declared. Hand stamping of the passengers after RT-PCR sample collection is to be done.

2.1 If the RT-PCR test is positive, the passenger will have to undergo home isolation or get admitted in private hospital or Government Health Institution, depending upon his/her medical condition. An undertaking as in Annexure-I will have to be furnished by each passenger.

2.2 If the RT-PCR test is negative, the passenger can continue his/her normal activities subject to compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and norms.

3. There will be no exemptions from the above mentioned in case of any passenger arriving in Assam and all earlier standard exemptions in this connection are hereby withdrawn.

However, (a) residents of northeastern states other than Assam, who are arriving in any airport in Assam from the outside the state and are directly travelling onwards to any other northeastern states, and (b) all transit passengers of inter-Assam and inter-Northeastern routes, shall be expemter from testing, provided they are asymptomatic. Such passengers will be required to produce proof of address in the northeastern states.

4. Any person violating these instructions will be liable to be prosecuted against as per provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable. This order comes in to force with immediate effect.